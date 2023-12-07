North Augusta Realtor Finds TikTok Success with Viral Video

A realtor in North Augusta, South Carolina, has become an overnight sensation on TikTok, accumulating over a million views on a single video. Joe Seamon, owner of the @forsalebyjoe TikTok account and brokered Meybohm Real Estate, posted a video showcasing a North Augusta home that was not selling, asking viewers for their opinions on why it hadn’t sold yet. The video gained massive traction, garnering 1.1 million views and nearly 12,000 comments.

Seamon, who has only been on TikTok for less than a year, was pleasantly surprised the overwhelming response. He stated that the video received a mix of comments, with people discussing interest rates and expressing shock at the region’s low housing prices. This viral success has provided Seamon with valuable connections, enabling him to collaborate with other realtors on TikTok and receive referrals.

The real estate industry hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Seamon. When he first transitioned into the field six years ago, he struggled financially, making just $11,000 in his first year. However, with perseverance and dedication, he began selling more houses, reaching an impressive average of 200 sales per year.

While Seamon doesn’t directly profit from his social media videos, he sees them as an opportunity to show his clients a more personal side of his business and establish credibility. His videos are filmed and edited a member of his staff, but he takes pride in being the creative force behind the content, constantly coming up with new ideas to engage his audience.

One such idea is his “12 days of Christmas” series, where he highlights local businesses in the community on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, helping to drive traffic to these establishments during the holiday season. The response to this series has reinforced the power of social media, with businesses reporting increased traffic and referrals due to the videos.

Those interested in reaching out to Joe Seamon can contact him through direct message on his various social media platforms, including TikTok (@forsalebyjoe), Instagram (@joeseamon_realtor), and Facebook (@J Properties). Additional information can be found on his website, www.moveto803.com, and he also hosts a podcast on his YouTube page, @JProperties.

In conclusion, Joe Seamon’s TikTok success highlights the potential of social media platforms for realtors to connect with clients, collaborate with peers, and showcase their expertise in creative ways.