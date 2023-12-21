The Philadelphia Catholic League continues to prove its dominance in the PIAA Class 6A state championship, as St. Joseph’s Prep secured its eighth title with a resounding 45-23 victory over North Allegheny. The victory showcased the prowess of St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback, Samaj Jones, who contributed to five touchdowns. The Cincinnati-bound quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two, solidifying his status as the face of the team. St. Joseph’s Prep, a perennial powerhouse, boasts a roster packed with Division I college recruits and Power 5 offers.

North Allegheny, the largest school in the WPIAL, had hoped to clinch its first state title since 2012. However, St. Joseph’s Prep dashed those hopes early taking a commanding lead and ultimately enacting the mercy rule in the third quarter. Despite the loss, North Allegheny coach Art Walker commended his team for their resilience and praised St. Joseph’s Prep’s comprehensive skills in all facets of the game.

In recent years, St. Joseph’s Prep has become synonymous with success in the state finals, having reached the championship game 10 times since 2013. The team’s roster consistently features an abundance of talent, with notable alumni including Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. This year’s lineup was ranked sixth nationally USA Today.

While St. Joseph’s Prep’s triumph is undeniably impressive, some critics argue that the team’s recruiting practices give them an unfair advantage, as they draw students from a multi-state area. Despite the frustration felt opposing teams, St. Joseph’s Prep remains a force to be reckoned with and has firmly established itself as the team to beat in the PIAA Class 6A state championship.