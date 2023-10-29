Unscrupulous Breeders Thriving on Social Media: A Hidden Danger for Puppy Buyers

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become a breeding ground for unscrupulous dog breeders, warns The Kennel Club, the UK’s largest dog welfare organization. As the popularity of these platforms has soared, so too has the ease with which unethical breeders can access a mass market. Startlingly, Norfolk buyers are now four times more likely to use social media to find their furry companions compared to just five years ago.

A deeper investigation reveals a disturbing reality: one out of every four puppies advertised on social media falls ill or dies before reaching their first birthday. Additionally, more than half of prospective puppy buyers find themselves confronted with unexpectedly high financial costs, leaving them unprepared to handle the financial burden of caring for a sick pup.

Regrettably, the negative consequences of purchasing through social media platforms do not end there. Over a fifth of buyers admit that their new furry family member faced behavioral issues they were not expecting. Equally troubling, one out of five puppy buyers express regret over the way they chose to acquire their dog.

Mark Beazley, the chief executive at The Kennel Club, emphasizes the power of enticing photos and their undeniable attraction on social media platforms. However, he asserts that it is the responsibility of the potential buyer to ask the right questions, request to see the puppy with its mother in its home environment, and step back if any doubts arise. Failure to do so perpetuates a cycle of heartbreak for the buyers and perpetuates the continued success of rogue breeders who put the puppies’ well-being at risk.

Paula Boyden, the veterinary director at Dogs Trust, stresses the importance of challenging untrustworthy sellers. With the rise of online advertisements and social media pet transactions, it has become vital for buyers to invest time and effort into asking the right questions to avoid falling into the hands of unethical breeders.

FAQ

Why are social media platforms a concern for dog buyers?

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have provided an easy avenue for unscrupulous dog breeders to access a large market. This makes it difficult for buyers to distinguish between reputable breeders and those who prioritize profit over the welfare of the animals.

What are the risks of purchasing puppies through social media?

A significant risk is that puppies advertised on social media have a higher likelihood of falling ill or dying before their first birthday. Buyers may also face unexpected financial costs and end up with a pet that has unanticipated behavioral issues.

How can potential buyers protect themselves?

Potential buyers should ask the right questions, request to see the puppy with its mother in its home environment, and trust their instincts. They should also thoroughly research the seller and consider adopting from reputable breeders or shelters.

What advice do experts offer to potential pet owners?

Experts recommend that potential pet owners take the time to ask the right questions and carefully consider whether a particular pet is a suitable choice for them. This includes evaluating their lifestyle, living situation, and ability to meet the specific needs of a particular breed.