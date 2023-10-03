The Problem with Perfume Influencers and the “Aesthetic” Trap

The rise of social media has brought personal branding to all aspects of our lives, including fragrance. Influencers on platforms like TikTok have created a trend of associating perfumes with specific aesthetics, such as “clean girl,” “coastal grandmother,” or “dark academia.” They package fragrances into these categories, suggesting that you should wear a certain scent to fit a particular vibe. But this approach is narrow and limiting.

Scent is deeply personal, and there are no rules or guidelines when it comes to choosing a fragrance. Our preferences are influenced our individual body chemistry, associations, memories, and emotions. We may be drawn to a particular scent because it reminds us of a childhood home, a favorite activity like baking bread, or simply because it smells good on us.

By confining perfume to these predetermined aesthetics, we limit ourselves. Fragrance should be about what we enjoy and what makes us feel good, not about fitting into an internet trope. We shouldn’t have to match our perfume to our personal brand; it just has to smell good.

While there are talented perfume influencers who engage with fragrance in thoughtful and interesting ways, many perpetuate the idea that there’s a one-size-fits-all approach to finding the right scent. They recommend specific brands and bottles based on predetermined aesthetics, but this method overlooks individual preferences and emotional connections to scents.

Instead of trying to fit into a specific aesthetic, let’s allow ourselves to be open to all the scents we genuinely like and feel connected to. Perfume should be fun, not forced into a prescribed box. It’s simply scented alcohol in a bottle, and it’s up to us to decide what smells good to us, regardless of any aesthetic expectations.

