Google Removes Non-Existent Trail from Maps App after Dangerous Rescues

After a series of dangerous rescues on a non-existent trail near Vancouver, North Shore Rescue (NSR) announced that Google has finally removed the fake route from its Maps app. The recent incident involved a male hiker who became stranded on the north side of Mount Fromme on November 4. The NSR deployed helicopter and rope teams to successfully rescue the hiker. This comes shortly after a similar rescue on September 20, as Google Maps displayed the non-existent trail leading towards Kennedy Falls in treacherous terrain.

NSR had previously raised the issue with Google, but without receiving a response. Volunteers even placed warning signs in the area to alert hikers about the dangers. Two years ago, another hiker tragically lost their life in the same location. The false trail had been a cause for concern among search and rescue teams for quite some time.

“While Google Maps may be convenient for finding coffee shops, it is not a reliable tool for hiking,” advised Dwight Yochim from the B.C. Search and Rescue Association. Yochim recommended using more accurate apps like AllTrails, Gaia, or Strava for hiking navigation. In fact, the NSR and Yochim encouraged hikers to rely on traditional methods such as maps and compasses as their primary navigation tools.

In response to the recent incident, NSR expressed their gratitude to Google for removing the non-existent trail, as well as the efforts of those who highlighted the issue. They also reminded hikers using mapping programs on their phones to carry a spare, fully charged external battery, as these software applications can quickly drain a phone’s battery, especially in cold temperatures.

As hikers continue to explore the great outdoors, it is crucial to prioritize safety relying on accurate navigation tools and being aware of the limitations of certain apps. With Google taking action to address this issue, it serves as a reminder of the importance of updated and reliable information when venturing into unfamiliar terrain.

FAQ

What was the issue with Google Maps?

Google Maps displayed a non-existent trail in the North Shore mountains near Vancouver, leading hikers into dangerous and treacherous terrain.

Why did NSR contact Google?

NSR contacted Google to address the issue and have the non-existent trail removed from Maps, as several rescues were conducted in that area due to hikers getting stranded.

What other navigation apps were recommended?

Hikers were advised to use more accurate apps such as AllTrails, Gaia, or Strava for navigation instead of relying solely on Google Maps.

What traditional navigation method was recommended?

NSR and experts suggested using traditional methods like maps and compasses as a primary navigation tool when hiking in unfamiliar areas.