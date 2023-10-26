Meta’s Q3 Revenues Soar, But Metaverse Continues to Struggle

In a stunning display of efficiency, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) announced its most profitable quarter ever, with third-quarter revenues reaching $34.1 billion. This marks a 23% increase compared to the previous year. The company reported a net income of $11.6 billion, reflecting a massive 164% growth. Despite these impressive figures, Meta’s pet project, the Metaverse, remains a financial burden. The division accumulated an additional $3.7 billion in losses during Q3, bringing the total loss to a staggering $35 billion over just two years.

The success of Meta’s Q3 results can be attributed to their advertising revenue, which amounted to $33.6 billion. Ad views experienced a significant increase of 31% year-on-year. However, the average price per ad witnessed a decline of 6% compared to the previous year.

The company’s user base also continued to expand, with 2.09 billion daily active users on average during Q3, representing a 5% increase from the previous year. Monthly active users reached 3.05 billion, indicating a three percent rise.

While Meta excels in generating revenue and growing its user base, Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the company’s commitment to artificial intelligence (AI). He announced that AI would be Meta’s primary investment area in 2024. To prioritize AI, non-AI projects will be deprioritized, and non-AI hiring will be shifted to next year. Zuckerberg explained that this strategic move would allocate resources efficiently without significantly increasing headcount.

Despite the success of Meta’s AI initiatives, the future of the Metaverse remains uncertain. Zuckerberg acknowledged the lack of clear market precedents for this innovation. However, he expressed confidence in the transformative power of generative AI, predicting that it would revolutionize how people use Meta’s various apps. He envisions a future where AI-generated or AI-edited content becomes the norm, enabling creators to produce content more easily and appealing directly to users’ interests.

