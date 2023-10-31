Nokia Files Lawsuits Against Amazon and HP Alleging Patent Infringement

Finnish telecom company, Nokia, has taken legal action against Amazon and HP, accusing the companies of infringing on its patents related to video streaming. The lawsuits were filed in Delaware federal court and additional related lawsuits were filed in Germany, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Unified Patent Court.

According to Nokia, Amazon’s Prime Video and Twitch streaming services, as well as HP’s computers, are violating its patents related to video streaming compression, delivery, and other technology. The company claims that both Amazon and HP misused its technology to enable more efficient high-quality video streaming, despite being offered licenses to the patents.

Nokia’s patents are essential to the International Telecommunication Union standards for video coding technology and have been licensed numerous companies. These patents allow for streaming video with higher quality while reducing bandwidth and data-storage requirements.

In response to the lawsuits, representatives for both Amazon and HP have not provided any comments. However, Nokia hopes that the companies will accept their obligations and engage in good faith negotiations.

Nokia, once known for its cell phones, has transitioned its focus to research and development and providing network equipment to other companies. The company’s patent portfolio, built on substantial investments in research and development, consists of over 20,000 patent families.

Nokia is seeking court orders to block the alleged infringement Amazon and HP, as well as requesting unspecified damages. The specific details of the cases are Nokia Technologies OY v. Amazon.com Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:23-cv-01236, and Nokia Technologies OY v. HP Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:23-cv-01237.

