Social media giant Meta has announced the introduction of a new subscription option for users in Europe, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland. In order to comply with new European regulations, Meta will now offer users the choice to subscribe to their platform for a monthly fee.

According to Meta, European users will have the option to purchase the new subscription for €9.99 per month for the web version, or €12.99 per month for access on mobile devices using iOS and Android operating systems. This new subscription model will provide an ad-free experience for users who choose to subscribe.

However, it is important to note that users will still be able to access the platform for free with advertisements. The information of users who opt for the subscription will not be used for advertising purposes, according to Meta.

The new subscription option will only be available to individuals who are 18 years or older. By introducing this subscription model, Meta aims to address concerns raised European regulators regarding the company’s data collection practices and its use of data for targeted advertising.

This move Meta reflects the company’s efforts to adapt to changing regulations and provide users with more control over their online experience. Offering a subscription option allows users to support the platform while enjoying an ad-free environment.

Overall, this new subscription option introduced Meta in Europe signals a shift towards a more user-centric approach in the realm of social media platforms, where individuals have the choice to opt for an ad-supported or ad-free experience.

FAQ

1. What is the new subscription option introduced Meta?

Meta has introduced a new subscription option for users in Europe, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland, allowing them to access the platform ad-free for a monthly fee.

2. How much does the subscription cost?

The subscription is priced at €9.99 per month for the web version and €12.99 per month for mobile access on iOS and Android devices.

3. Can users still access the platform for free?

Yes, users can still access the platform for free with advertisements. The new subscription option provides an ad-free experience for those who choose to subscribe.

4. Will user information be used for advertising purposes?

No, according to Meta, the information of users who opt for the subscription will not be used for advertising.

5. Who can purchase the subscription?

The subscription option is available to individuals who are 18 years or older.