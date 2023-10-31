Retired IAS Officer and Woman Engage in Altercation Over Dog in Noida Society

An incident involving a retired IAS officer and a woman in Noida Sector 108 has gained widespread attention on social media. The incident began when an argument broke out between the two individuals over whether or not a dog should be allowed inside a society lift. A viral video captured the moment when the former bureaucrat allegedly slapped the woman after she tried to snatch his mobile phone.

The CCTV footage of the incident clearly shows the retired officer pulling out his phone while the woman waited for the lift to arrive. Initially, the woman grabbed his phone and placed it down as he was making calls. This act apparently infuriated the retired officer, leading to him repeatedly slapping the woman. The altercation escalated to the point where both the dog owner and the man fell out of the elevator.

As tensions heightened, the woman’s spouse arrived at the scene and also engaged in physical confrontation with the retired IAS officer. The video of the incident quickly spread on social media, prompting the arrival of the police at the society.

In an official statement, the police confirmed their presence at the society and acknowledged the ongoing dispute over allowing the dog in the lift. They assured that talks were being held with both parties and that necessary action would be taken after a thorough investigation.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for respectful and peaceful interactions between individuals, even in situations where disagreements arise. It highlights the importance of finding amicable resolutions rather than resorting to violence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What sparked the altercation between the retired IAS officer and the woman?



A: The altercation began over a disagreement regarding whether or not a dog should be allowed inside a society lift.

Q: Was anyone injured during the altercation?



A: It is unclear if there were any injuries sustained either party involved. However, the video shows physical confrontation between the woman, her spouse, and the retired IAS officer.

Q: What action will be taken the police?



A: After conducting an investigation, the police will determine what action should be taken based on the evidence and testimonies provided.