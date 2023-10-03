‘Nocturnal’ Journalist on TikTok Gives a Glimpse into Non-Traditional Work Life

Claire Murashima, a 24-year-old self-described “semi-nocturnal journalist” for NPR, is breaking the mold of typical day-in-the-life videos on TikTok. With her unique schedule that includes overnight shifts, Murashima provides viewers with an inside look at a workday that goes against the traditional 9-5 routine.

In her vlogs, Murashima showcases her routines before and after her night shifts, giving viewers a glimpse into how she prepares and takes care of herself. As she mentions in one clip, she prioritizes a skincare routine to counteract the strain her night shift puts on her body. Additionally, Murashima shares her strategies for adjusting her sleep schedule, such as using blackout curtains and opening her blinds before leaving for work.

Murashima also opens up about the challenges of working a non-traditional schedule, referring to the “nocturnal scaries” – the feelings of anxiety and dread that come with her unique work situation. To combat these stressful days, she focuses on creating a sense of calm and order in her routines.

As a production assistant on NPR’s Morning First and Up First programs, Murashima’s work-life schedule is in flux, requiring her to work both overnight and early daytime shifts. By sharing her intimate glimpses of her daily life, Murashima has not only made POV-style videos popular again but has also inspired others who may be considering non-traditional careers themselves.

Viewers have expressed their interest in Murashima’s schedule, with comments like, “5-1 would be my literal dream shift,” and “I would love this schedule especially during fall/winter!” Clearly, there is a fascination with the alternative work life that Murashima showcases.

Source: In The Know