The Future of Social Media: A Conversation with Noam Bardin, Founder of Post

Noam Bardin, the founder of Post and former CEO of Waze, recently sat down for an interview with The Media Leader to discuss the state of social media and the need for alternative platforms. Bardin emphasized the importance of creating spaces for reliable news and countering the negative effects of platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

According to Bardin, social media is going through a transition phase. He believes that the era of standalone social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook is coming to an end, as social media becomes a feature integrated into various products. Bardin pointed out that new companies will emerge, focusing on specific use cases and providing a different experience. For example, TikTok took the short-form video format from YouTube and transformed it into something unique.

Bardin identified several problems with current social media platforms, particularly when it comes to news consumption. First, the user experience on platforms like Twitter and Facebook is often disruptive and fragmented. Clicking on an article link takes users to another website filled with ads and paywalls. Bardin argued that news consumption should be seamless and accessible within the social media feed.

Another challenge is the current business model of social media platforms, which do not adequately compensate creators and publishers. Bardin explained that existing attempts at micropayments have failed because they are standalone networks with significant friction. To address this, Post has integrated a micropayment network directly into its platform. Users can easily support creators and publishers with a single click, removing the barriers to paying a small amount for quality content.

Bardin also highlighted the need for local and “middle-tier” publishers to consider the micropayments revenue model to compete with larger publishers like The New York Times and The Washington Post. By embracing micropayments, smaller publishers can generate a new revenue stream and avoid being overshadowed monopolistic giants.

In conclusion, Bardin’s new social media platform, Post, aims to address the shortcomings of traditional social media providing a seamless news consumption experience and a fair compensation model for creators and publishers. It represents a response to the growing demand for trustworthy news and a departure from the existing social media landscape.

Sources:

– The Media Leader Interview with Noam Bardin, Founder of Post, Edited for Clarity.