Noah Schnapp Condemns Justification and Celebration of Hamas’s Attack

Noah Schnapp, the star of Stranger Things, has expressed his outrage at the individuals who responded to his Instagram Story justifying and celebrating the recent attack Hamas against Israeli civilians. Schnapp, who is Jewish American, reposted a picture of a young girl who lost her life in the attack and was met with insensitive comments such as “She deserves that” and “Free Palestine”. In a lengthy follow-up post, Schnapp condemned the justification and celebration of the death of an innocent girl’s life. He called attention to the numerous posts, rallies, and petitions that are attempting to justify the brutality against innocent Israeli people.

Schnapp also criticized the silence on social media, pointing out that the same people who speak up on fashionable causes like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change have remained quiet on this issue. He warned that the Jewish people are taking note of this silence and highlighted that individuals must either stand with Israel or stand with terrorism.

The Tutor actor is not the only celebrity who has reacted to the deadly conflict. Madonna and Natalie Portman are among the other notable figures who have spoken out about the situation. Irish rock band U2 even changed the lyrics of their hit song “Pride (In the Name of Love)” during a recent show to honor the victims of the Israeli music festival attack led Hamas.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a high number of casualties, with 1,200 Israelis and 1,100 Palestinians killed so far. The situation remains ongoing, and real-time updates can be found on The Independent’s liveblog.

Sources:

– The Independent: [https://www.independent.co.uk/]