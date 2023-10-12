Noah Schnapp Condemns Celebration of Hamas Attack on Israeli Civilians

Noah Schnapp, known for his role in Stranger Things, has criticized those who justified and celebrated Hamas’s recent attack on Israeli civilians. The attack, which occurred on October 7th, involved Hamas launching rockets and storming the Gaza border. This has resulted in a war between Israel and Hamas, leading to a significant loss of life on both sides.

In response to the attack, Schnapp reposted a picture of a young girl who lost her life at a music festival due to Hamas. He expressed outrage at the comments he received, which included justifications for the attack and celebration of the girl’s death. Schnapp condemned these sentiments and called for empathy and common sense to recognize that the violence is wrong.

He also highlighted the silence on social media, pointing out that those who readily support other causes seem to ignore the brutality against Israeli people. Schnapp emphasized that taking a stance against terrorism should not be a difficult choice and called out those who have remained silent.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has been fueled Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and Gaza, resulting in human rights violations against Palestinians. This has been documented Amnesty International.

Schnapp joins other celebrities like Madonna and Natalie Portman who have reacted to the deadly conflict. Even the band U2 changed the lyrics of their song “Pride (In the Name of Love)” during a show to honor the victims of the Israeli music festival attack.

Noah Schnapp’s condemnation of the celebration of violence serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and the need to stand against terrorism.

