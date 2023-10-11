Noah Schnapp Condemns Celebration of Hamas Attack

Noah Schnapp, known for his role in Stranger Things, has spoken out against those who justified and celebrated Hamas’s recent attack on Israeli civilians. In a surprise assault on Israel, Hamas launched rockets and stormed the Gaza border, resulting in a war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization. The conflict has led to the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and 1,100 Palestinians so far.

Schnapp, who is Jewish American, reposted a picture of a young girl who lost her life in the attack and was met with comments celebrating her death and expressing support for Hamas. He expressed outrage at the justification and celebration of the girl’s death and called for people to recognize the brutality of these attacks and show empathy.

He also called out the silence on social media, noting that those who often support other causes have been quiet about this conflict. Schnapp added, “The Jewish people are seeing your silence and we won’t forget it. You either stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice.”

Schnapp joins other celebrities, including Madonna and Natalie Portman, in speaking out about the deadly conflict. Irish rock band U2 even changed the lyrics of their song “Pride (In the Name of Love)” during a recent show to honor the victims of the Israeli music festival attack.

Sources:

– The Independent