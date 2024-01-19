Noah Schnapp Stands for Peace and Unity Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict

Noah Schnapp, known for his role in Stranger Things, has spoken out against the online criticism he received during the Israel-Gaza conflict and expressed his unwavering support for peace. In a TikTok video posted on Monday night, Schnapp addressed the misconceptions about his thoughts and beliefs, emphasizing that he stands against the killing of any innocent people.

The actor stated, “I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected this conflict.” He further added that he hopes for an end to the hostility on both sides and envisions a harmonious coexistence between the two groups in the region.

Over the past months, Schnapp faced criticism for his social media posts related to the conflict. However, he clarified that he has had open discussions with friends from Palestinian backgrounds, which have helped him gain perspective and understanding. He emphasized the importance of these conversations and expressed his hope for the safe return of innocent people held hostage in Gaza.

Schnapp concluded his message expressing his desire for greater understanding and compassion among people online. He stated, “We are all human, and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together.”

The actor previously shared a statement following the initial attack Hamas on October 7th, expressing his concern for the senseless killings of innocent children, women, and soldiers. He called for peace for both Palestinians and Israelis, urging everyone to choose humanity over violence.

The Israel-Gaza conflict has resulted in a devastating loss of lives, with more than 1,200 deaths and thousands injured. As the situation continues to unfold, voices like Schnapp’s advocating for peace and unity become increasingly important in fostering understanding and resolving the conflict.