Facing Criticism: Noah Schnapp Promotes Controversial Stickers Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Noah Schnapp, known for his role as Will Byers in the popular series Stranger Things, finds himself at the center of controversy after promoting stickers with provocative slogans on social media. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Schnapp can be seen distributing stickers that bear phrases like “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS” amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

While Schnapp had previously issued a statement advocating for peace for both Palestinians and Israelis, his recent video has sparked outrage among social media users. Critics argue that endorsing such slogans, Schnapp is potentially contributing to the perpetuation of division and tension.

The promotion of the sticker that reads “Zionism is sexy” has drawn particular attention. Zionism, a political movement rooted in the belief in Jewish self-determination and the establishment of a homeland for Jewish people within Israel, has long been a subject of debate and controversy. Some argue that Schnapp’s endorsement of this slogan oversimplifies the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict and disregards the lived realities of those affected the conflict.

The backlash against Schnapp has been evident on social media, with calls to boycott the final season of Stranger Things gaining momentum. Critics express their disappointment, questioning the appropriateness of making light of a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives, including innocent children.

Schnapp has yet to respond to the criticism publicly. As filming for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things commences, it remains to be seen how these events will impact the popular series and Schnapp’s role within it.

