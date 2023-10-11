Noah Kahan Receives a Boost from Kacey Musgraves & Olivia Rodrigo

Noah Kahan’s album “Stick Season” has been gaining traction and has remained in the top 20 of the Billboard 200. Last week, Kacey Musgraves collaborated with Kahan on a new version of his song “She Calls Me Back,” which led to a significant increase in streaming numbers. The collaboration received 3.87 million on-demand streams in just four days, a 341% increase compared to the previous week.

In addition to this, Olivia Rodrigo performed a cover of Kahan’s title track from “Stick Season” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. This performance caused Kahan’s song to experience another surge in streaming numbers, with 3.89 million streams in the same period.

Drake’s Streaming Dominance Extends to Samples & Interpolations

Drake’s new album “For All the Dogs” has had a massive streaming debut, earning a staggering 356 million on-demand streams in just four days. The album features several collaborations, including a track with J. Cole called “First Person Shooter” and a song with Yeat called “IDGAF,” both of which had strong starts with millions of streams in the first four days.

Interestingly, the songs sampled and interpolated on Drake’s album have also seen an increase in streaming numbers. The track “The Tunnel” the British jazz trio Azimuth, which is sampled on “IDGAF,” saw a significant rise in streams. Similarly, the classic synth-pop song “West End Girls” the Pet Shop Boys, which Drake sings a bit of at the end of “All the Parties,” also experienced an uptick in streaming numbers.

Migos’ “Handsome & Wealthy” Makes a Comeback

Migos’ hit song “Handsome & Wealthy” from their 2014 mixtape “No Label 2” has experienced a resurgence in streaming numbers thanks to a dance trend on TikTok. The popular dance, which originated on Instagram and Vine, has now made its way to TikTok, with users choosing “Handsome & Wealthy” as the soundtrack. The song earned over a million official on-demand streams in a week, an 85.4% increase from the previous week.

TikTok Influences Streaming for Suicidal-Idol

TikTok’s love for altered versions of songs has had a significant impact on the music industry. One example of this is the artist Suicidal-Idol, whose song “Ecstacy” went viral on TikTok and has since become a hit. The song has garnered sizable streaming returns, thanks to the platform’s “slowed down” music trend.

