Noah Beck: Who Is He and What’s His Dating Life Like?

Noah Beck is a 22-year-old TikTok star who gained popularity in 2020. With millions of followers, he quickly rose to fame and even landed his own show on AwesomenessTV called “Noah Beck Tries Things.” He also made an appearance in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for the song “Love Race.” Noah’s success led to a nomination at the 2021 MTV Millennial Awards for the category of Global Creator.

Recently, Noah was seen in Paris with Selena Gomez, leading to rumors of a possible romance. However, a viral social media video captured them walking together along with a group of friends that included Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Despite speculation from fans, others denied the dating rumors in the comments under an Instagram post, stating that Selena and Noah were not even together or near each other during the outing.

It’s worth noting that Noah is known to be a mutual friend of Selena’s, and several fans came to her defense, emphasizing that he is simply friends with one of Selena’s friends. From the available evidence, it seems that Selena and Noah were enjoying the night with a group of pals, suggesting that they are not dating.

In terms of Noah’s past relationships, his most well-known romance was with fellow TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio. They began dating in late 2020 but briefly split in 2021. Although they rekindled their relationship at some point, Dixie revealed on an episode of The D’Amelio Show that they ultimately decided to end things for good in late 2022. Dixie expressed feeling stressed about the situation and mentioned that they were not currently talking, indicating that they had broken up.

In conclusion, Noah Beck is a rising star on TikTok with a successful career and a history of dating fellow influencers. While rumors circulated about a potential relationship with Selena Gomez, it appears that they are just friends enjoying each other’s company in Paris. Only time will tell if Noah’s dating life will make headlines again in the future.

