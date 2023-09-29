Reddit Removes Opt-Out Option for Personalized Advertising

Reddit has announced a controversial decision to eliminate the ability for users to opt out of personalized advertising. This change comes as part of a series of updates made the company, specifically regarding how ad personalization works on the platform.

According to Reddit, while very little personal information is used for ad targeting, users will no longer have the option to prevent ad personalization based on their activity on the site. The company asserts that it relies on on-platform activity, such as the communities users join or the posts they upvote or downvote, to determine their interests.

The majority of Reddit users will not be affected this change, as they will see no difference in the ads they are shown. However, for those who had previously chosen to opt out of personalization based on their activity, this change does mean that their on-platform activity may be used to better predict which ads are most relevant to them.

Despite this update, Reddit is also introducing a new feature that allows users to opt out of specific ad categories. This option will be available for categories such as Alcohol, Dating, Gambling, Pregnancy & Parenting, and Weight Loss. The feature will be located in the Safety & Privacy section of users’ settings and aims to provide users with more control over the ads they see.

While Reddit hopes to improve the accuracy of the ad classification system over time using a combination of manual tagging and machine learning, the removal of the opt-out option for personalized advertising has not been well-received users.

In conclusion, Reddit’s decision to remove the opt-out option for personalized advertising has sparked controversy among its user base. While the company assures users that their personal information is minimally used, some are concerned about the lack of choice in determining the ads they are shown. However, the introduction of the ability to opt out of certain ad categories does provide users with a level of control over their ad preferences.

