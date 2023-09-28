Marketing Strategy: Licensing Shows on Streaming Platforms Sparks Revival in Viewership

Licensing shows on streaming platforms has become an increasingly popular marketing strategy, as it introduces shows to a wider audience and boosts viewership. The recent example of HBO shows “Insecure,” “Ballers,” “Band of Brothers,” “Six Feet Under,” and “The Pacific” being licensed to Netflix resulted in increased viewership on HBO Max, according to HBO chief Casey Bloys. The success of these shows on Netflix highlights the marketing potential of licensing agreements.

Similarly, the legal drama series “Suits” experienced a revival in viewership when it was licensed NBCUniversal to Netflix. Despite not airing new episodes for four years, “Suits” topped Nielsen’s streaming chart for 11 consecutive weeks. The majority of viewership came from Netflix, which has a significantly larger subscriber base compared to NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

Netflix’s revitalization of “Suits” has also led to increased viewership on Peacock, where the show is only available for streaming. Additionally, the spinoff series “Pearson” has also benefited from the renewed interest in “Suits.” This cross-platform exposure has not only boosted viewership but also resulted in licensing fees being paid to the respective networks.

This marketing strategy is not entirely new, as syndication has been a practice in the television industry for years. However, the rise of streaming platforms has provided more opportunities for licensing agreements. The “Netflix Effect” has been observed in other shows as well, such as “Breaking Bad,” “Schitt’s Creek,” and “All American.” These shows experienced increased popularity while still on the air, thanks to their availability on Netflix.

While the licensing agreements between different platforms may seem counterintuitive, they can benefit both parties involved. In the case of HBO Max and AMC, AMC’s shows on Max get exposure to a larger audience, while Max gains access to popular AMC content. These co-exclusive arrangements allow shows to be available on multiple platforms, maximizing their reach.

Overall, licensing shows on streaming platforms is an effective marketing strategy that can revive viewership and generate revenue through licensing fees. It provides opportunities for shows to reach wider audiences and creates a win-win situation for different streaming platforms.

