Dragon Fruit Farms Illuminate Vietnamese Landscape

A recent viral video has captured the attention of social media users as it showcased a mesmerizing sight from a plane window. The footage, shared traveler Brad Stewart on TikTok, reveals an expanse of vibrant orange and yellow squares scattered across the ground during his flight from Vietnam to Australia. The intriguing display prompted Stewart to pose a question to his viewers, “Can somebody please tell me what these are?”

Swiftly, responses flooded in, with one user unraveling the mystery behind the spectacle. “Dragon fruit farms,” they simple stated, leading Stewart to express his awe and gratitude for the revelation. According to reports, these illuminated farms play a crucial role in extending the dragon fruit growing season.

A Chinese horticulture lighting manufacturer named Atop Lighting shed light on the technique employed these farms. They explained that using LED grow lights during the evening hours tricks the plants into believing it is still summer, consequently prompting them to continue flowering and fruiting. This method helps farmers significantly increase their yields and prolong the dragon fruit season.

Stewart’s video has gained immense popularity, accumulating over 14.8 million views and 6000 comments. Viewers were captivated the display, with many likening the sight to confetti on a dance floor or floating post-it notes. Some comments showcased humor, suggesting that the scene captured the world’s attempt to render the fast travel speed experienced the viewer.

Dragon fruit, known for its stunning appearance and unique taste, has become increasingly popular worldwide. The cultivation techniques such as the one observed in Vietnam are crucial for meeting the high demand for this exotic fruit. While this video may have initially puzzled viewers, it ultimately highlighted the innovative methods employed in modern agriculture to enhance productivity and extend growing seasons, offering a glimpse into the captivating world of dragon fruit farming.