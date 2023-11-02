TikTok’s Influence on Young People’s Perceptions of the Israel-Palestine Conflict: Separating Fact from Fiction

Republican lawmakers have once again taken aim at TikTok, claiming that the popular video-sharing app is promoting anti-Israel content to manipulate and brainwash its young users. However, a closer look at the data and the broader context reveals a more nuanced reality.

While Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn suggests that TikTok, as a Chinese-owned platform, is pushing pro-Hamas content, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio describes it as a “cesspool” of misinformation, these claims lack concrete evidence.

The recent focus on TikTok stems from a Twitter thread former Tinder executive Jeff Morris Jr., in which he highlighted the total views of posts using the hashtags #standwithpalestine and #standwithisrael. Initially, the numbers seemed to show a clear bias in favor of pro-Palestinian content. However, a deeper analysis reveals that the data Morris cited is from the past three years, providing little insight into how TikTok users are currently engaging with the conflict.

When the search period is narrowed down to the past 30 days and filtered to include only U.S. users, the views for both hashtags become more balanced. Gizmodo found that #standwithisrael received 46 million views, while #standwithpalestine received 29 million views during the same time period.

Claims of shadowbans on both sides of the conflict further complicate the picture. TikTok users have accused the platform of suppressing their content for discussing the Israel-Palestine conflict. However, TikTok executives deny these claims and assert that they no longer reduce the visibility of political topics. The lack of transparency surrounding moderation practices makes it challenging to determine the veracity of these allegations.

It is important to consider other factors that influence users’ perceptions of the conflict on TikTok. The platform’s user base skews younger, and younger people, in general, tend to have less favorable views of Israel’s government. Additionally, TikTok’s growing popularity in the Middle East and Gulf countries means that users from these regions are also likely to have sympathetic views toward Palestinians, independent of TikTok’s influence.

While TikTok plays a role in shaping young users’ perceptions, it is difficult to quantify the exact impact it has. University of Washington Center for an Informed Public Research Scientist, Mike Caulfield, acknowledges that TikTok can influence young people’s views but warns against attributing it solely to content suppression. The complexity of human perception and the multitude of influences make it challenging to pinpoint a single cause.

TikTok has responded to the criticism removing videos that violate its policies on violence, hate speech, misinformation, and terrorism. The company maintains that it does not push pro-Palestine content over pro-Israel content. In fact, they claim that the #standwithisrael hashtag has gained 1.5 times more views than #standwithpalestine since October 7 in the United States.

As discussions about TikTok’s influence on young people’s perceptions continue, it is crucial to approach the topic with nuance and consider the broader socio-political factors at play. Drawing definitive conclusions based on limited data and unsubstantiated claims can only hinder meaningful understanding.

