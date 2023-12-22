Vancouver High School Placed on Lockdown After Misunderstanding with Prop Rifle

Summary: A Vancouver high school experienced a brief lockdown after a staff member brought in what appeared to be a vintage rifle for a presentation, causing concern among students and authorities. However, it was later determined the police that there was no criminal intent, and the situation was quickly resolved.

In a minor misunderstanding at Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver, a staff member unknowingly caused a temporary panic when he brought in a prop rifle for a presentation. Shortly after 8:00 a.m., a teacher called 911 to report a man carrying what she believed was a rifle.

Responding swiftly to the call, the Vancouver Police Department dispatched an emergency response team to the school. Their priority was to locate the suspect and ensure the safety of the students and staff. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the police to find the staff member and the prop rifle.

Const. Jason Doucette, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, confirmed that there was no criminal intent involved. The staff member had brought the prop rifle as a visual aid for an upcoming presentation. Despite initial concerns, it was clear that there was no threat to anyone in the school.

As a precautionary measure, parents and caregivers were notified via email at 8:30 a.m., advising them to keep their children at home until further notice due to a “police incident.” However, in a subsequent communication from the school’s administration, it was clarified that the situation had been resolved, and everyone inside the building was safe.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of clear communication and the need to exercise caution when handling any objects that may be misconstrued as a potential threat. Both the school and the police expressed their gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of the parents and caregivers during the lockdown.