Video of Cairo Date Backs Before Israel-Palestine Conflict

A video circulating on social media falsely linking it to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has been debunked. The video, which shows a gathering of people in a stadium waving flags, was claimed to be from Palestine. However, a thorough investigation has revealed that the video was actually shot in Cairo, Egypt and predates the conflict.

The initial clue came from a watermark in the video that displayed a TikTok username ‘@eslamre1’. By using a VPN tool to access the banned TikTok platform in India, researchers were able to locate the account of Eslam Refaat. Upon further exploration, they found three similar videos labeled as “part 2”, “part 3”, and “part 4” that closely resembled the video in question.

These videos were published in late September and one of them was geotagged with ‘Masr Al Jadidah’, a district in Cairo, Egypt. Additionally, a person in the video was seen wearing a jacket with the words ‘El Nasr SC’ on the back. Further investigation revealed that ‘El Nasr SC’ referred to El Nasr Sporting Club, a football club based in Cairo.

To verify the claims made the user, researchers searched for archived versions of the videos. They found an archived version of the user’s account that confirmed the presence of the video in question earlier. Another archive indicated that the user had uploaded a second video to clarify that the video was not from Palestine.

In conclusion, the video being falsely linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict dates back to Cairo, Egypt. It is crucial to verify information and sources before believing and sharing content online. If you come across any suspicious posts or information, you can send the details to fact-checking organizations for verification.

