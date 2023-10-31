Social Media Introduces AI-Generated Profiles: A New Era of Online Interactions

Social media platforms are constantly evolving, and the latest development comes in the form of AI-generated profiles. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is debuting 28 new profiles that use artificial intelligence to create realistic personas. These profiles feature celebrity likenesses, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Brady earning a substantial sum of $5 million for granting the rights to their faces.

The AI-based profiles offer a fresh way for users to interact with online personas. For instance, Snoop Dogg takes on the role of a dungeon master, Tom Brady becomes a bro named Bru, and Kendall Jenner embodies a “PR girlie” advocating for female empowerment. The videos of these profiles moving within their rectangular frames are so convincingly real that Meta has implemented a new identification feature. Viewers can now see an icon in the bottom left of the image, accompanied the caption #ImaginedWithAI.

Meta collaborated with cultural icons and creators to bring these AI-generated profiles to life. The company believes that this new approach can enhance influencer culture and transform how people engage with online personalities. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, reportedly has a personal affinity for the Snoop Dogg profile.

These AI-generated profiles are readily accessible for chat interactions through platforms like Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. In the future, Meta plans to expand the availability of these profiles through video. However, the development of AI-generated video content is still underway, as the “imagined with AI” icon is currently limited to static image posts.

The introduction of AI-generated profiles marks a significant milestone in the evolution of social media. Users now have the opportunity to engage with virtual personas that emulate the appearances and characteristics of their favorite celebrities. This new era of online interactions opens up a world of possibilities for social media users and paves the way for further advancements in AI technology.

