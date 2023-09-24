How to Avoid WhatsApp Channels on a Secondary Device

WhatsApp Channels are a feature of the application that aims to become a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organizations, as well as news or any topic of interest from media outlets, artists, influencers, etc. While this tool may be of interest to many, we also recognize that it is one of the biggest changes to WhatsApp, and surely there are people who are not happy with it.

WhatsApp Channels offer a private way to receive relevant updates from organizations, sports teams, artists, intellectuals, etc. The channels are separate from chats, and your number and the numbers of other people who follow a channel are always hidden. This feature has been tested for several months, but it was only implemented globally a few days ago.

If you don’t like this feature, there is no option to directly disable WhatsApp Channels for your account. However, you can simply choose not to follow any of them and avoid any notifications or updates related to them. Even if you don’t follow any channels, a window will appear showing the available channels for you. Fortunately, there is still a way to avoid this new feature, but it involves logging in on a new device.

There is a trick that allows you to avoid WhatsApp Channels, at least for now. It involves linking your WhatsApp account to another phone using a recent WhatsApp feature. This feature allows you to link your account on other mobile devices, which will not display the WhatsApp Channels.

Once you have your new or secondary device, the process is very simple. It works similar to connecting to WhatsApp Web, but in this case, you will do it through the WhatsApp application on your secondary device. Instead of entering your phone number, you will need to scan a QR code.

Here are the steps:

Download the WhatsApp application on your new phone. Open the WhatsApp application and enter as if you were going to enter your number. Instead of entering your number, tap on the three dots on the top right corner and select “Link New Device”. Scan the QR code in the same way you do for WhatsApp Web. Here are the steps: Go to your main phone where you have WhatsApp active. Go to Linked Devices in the Chats tab. Select “Link a Device” and scan the code from your new phone.

Once you scan the code, your chats will be automatically linked. You can perform almost the same tasks as from your main phone, such as replying, sending messages, making calls, and more.

