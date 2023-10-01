How to Disable WhatsApp’s Instant Videos Feature

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called instant videos, where users can send short video clips alongside their messages, similar to voice notes. However, not all users are fond of this new feature. If you want to disable instant videos on WhatsApp, here’s how you can do it.

To record instant videos, you need to tap on the microphone icon next to the message bar at the bottom of the screen to turn it into a video camera. Holding down on this icon will allow you to record and send video notes. But for some users, who might find the double functionality of the button confusing, or those who simply prefer not to send videos, it’s valid to want to disable this feature.

To do this, you need to access the settings of the application. From the main screen, tap on the three-dot icon in the top-right corner. This will open a popup window with various options, where you select “Settings.”

In the settings screen, you will find a wide range of options. This time, choose “Chats.”

Within this section, you can configure chat wallpapers, themes, and other settings. Scroll down to find “Video Messages.” You will see a button next to it that allows you to toggle the feature on or off. By default, instant videos are enabled, so swipe the button to disable them. This will revert the microphone button back to its original state, which is for recording voice notes.

If you change your mind, you can always follow the instructions again to re-enable instant videos.

Note that unlike voice notes, video notes have a predetermined duration and cannot exceed the allotted time. You can keep track of how much recording time is left observing the completion of the green line around the frame circle.

While voice notes have become the preferred mode of communication for some users due to their immediacy and the ease of expressing ideas quickly, it may not always be convenient for the recipient to listen to them without enough privacy.

Sources: None