Russian Celebrities Face Backlash After Controversial Party

A recent party in Moscow hosted blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva has caused significant controversy and backlash. The event, held on December 20, featured photos and videos of celebrities in scantily-clad attire circulating on social media. Russian authorities, including the federal censorship agency Roskomnadzor, expressed their disapproval and claimed to have found “signs of LGBT propaganda.”

In response to the public outrage, Ivleeva and several attendees have issued apologies for their involvement in the party. Ivleeva, who initially stated that she relished receiving hate for hosting risqué events, later deleted her post and released a video apology. She explained that the event was meant to be the launch of a photo project she curated for Playboy magazine two years prior. Ivleeva pledged to donate all profits from the party to charity. However, her antiwar posts on Instagram, which were made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have since been removed.

As a consequence of their participation, the celebrities have faced various consequences. Ivleeva now faces a class-action lawsuit filed 22 individuals, demanding one billion rubles (approximately $11 million) to be donated to the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation. The lawsuit also seeks to prohibit Ivleeva from hosting cultural and mass events in Russia. The court hearing for the case is scheduled for late January to early March.

Additionally, Russian bank Tinkoff and mobile operator MTS have severed their ties with Ivleeva. Tinkoff announced that she would no longer appear in their commercials, while MTS removed her from their list of ambassadors and may exclude her from future advertising campaigns.

Other celebrities in attendance also faced consequences. Singer Lolita Milyavskaya had her concerts canceled and was removed from the airwaves. Singer Philipp Kirkorov was already removed from his scheduled New Year’s show. Both Kirkorov and singer Dima Bilan issued apology videos on social media expressing remorse for their actions. Media personality Ksenia Sobchak, in her own apology, mentioned that posting photos from the party was inappropriate due to “a lot of tastelessness.” She emphasized that she had no intention of offending or insulting anyone and apologized for any offense caused.

The fallout from this controversial party serves as a reminder of the importance of exercising responsibility in public events and the potential consequences that can arise from actions that are deemed inappropriate or offensive.