New Insights into Homo Naledi: Debunking Ancient Burial and Rock Art Claims

Archaeologists have recently challenged the remarkable assertions that Homo naledi, an extinct human relative, deliberately buried their deceased and created intricate rock engravings deep within a South African cave approximately 300,000 years ago. The group argues that there is no compelling scientific evidence to support these claims. Contrary to the previously held belief that complex behaviors, such as burying and engraving, were exclusive to larger-brained modern humans and our close relatives, this new commentary asserts that such assumptions lack solid scientific backing.

Initially, the team of researchers faced criticism for presenting their findings in a conference speech and three preprint studies without peer review. This approach caused frustration among some scientists who felt that the evidence was inadequate. A public peer-review assessment the online journal eLife raised concerns regarding the incomplete evidence supporting the claims.

A hit Netflix documentary, “Unknown: Cave of Bones” (2023), showcasing these discoveries was released mere days after the publication of the preprints and critiques on eLife. However, a team of investigators, after closely examining the three studies, have disputed the notion of deliberate burial and rock art production. In their traditionally peer-reviewed commentary published in the Journal of Human Evolution on November 10, these researchers contend that no truly convincing scientific evidence had been presented.

Chris Stringer, a respected authority in the study of human origins at the Natural History Museum in London, commended the cautious approach taken in the commentary, hailing it as a necessary response to the overrated and premature conclusions pertaining to the complex behavior of Homo naledi.

Homo naledi, a small but complex hominin species, stood at approximately 5 feet tall and possessed agile hands. While the researchers behind the commentary do not dismiss the possibility of some validity to the claims, they underscore the lack of robust scientific data to support them. Missing components include a thorough analysis of the purported burial sediments, radiocarbon dating of charcoal remains from the alleged fires, and a more comprehensive comparison between the alleged dolomite rock engravings and natural weathering found in South Africa.

This debate remains ongoing, as another external study conducted a different team is currently undergoing peer review to critically evaluate the notion of deliberate burial Homo naledi. As the scientific community continues to explore the comprehensive understanding of this extinct species, it is crucial to rely on solid evidence and objective analysis to substantiate any claims.

