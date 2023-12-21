FIFA President Hopes for Lionel Messi’s Participation in 2034 World Cup

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has expressed his desire to witness Lionel Messi’s presence in the upcoming 2034 World Cup, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. Despite knowing that Messi will be 47 years old then, Infantino remains hopeful for the football star’s participation.

Infantino, known for his optimistic and light-hearted approach, playfully responded when asked about the 2026 World Cup, shifting the focus towards the distant future, specifically mentioning Messi’s potential involvement in 2034.

The announcement of Saudi Arabia as the host country for the 2034 World Cup has generated a significant amount of excitement and anticipation among football fans worldwide. As the kingdom strives to establish itself as a global sports destination, the inclusion of a legendary player like Messi would undoubtedly heighten the tournament’s appeal.

While the idea of a 47-year-old Messi gracing the football field may seem far-fetched, there have been instances of players defying age expectations and delivering remarkable performances in the twilight of their careers. The 2034 World Cup would not only symbolize a celebration of football’s longevity but also provide Messi with an opportunity to display his enduring talent.

As football approaches a new era, it is not uncommon for fans and pundits to indulge in speculation and imagination about the future of the sport. While the possibility of Messi’s participation at the age of 47 may be a remote one, it showcases the admiration and reverence he continues to command within the global football community.

Ultimately, only time will tell if Messi manages to don his national colors once more at the World Cup. Until then, fans can relish in the anticipation and excitement that the prospect of his involvement in the 2034 tournament creates.