Netflix Aiming for 100 Million Subscribers in India with Expanded Content and Pricing Options

Netflix is setting its sights on expanding its user base in India to 100 million subscribers, according to Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Despite being one of the fastest-growing markets for the streaming giant, Netflix currently has fewer than 10 million subscribers in India. Sarandos believes that offering multiple price points and expanding content offerings, Netflix can reach its target over time.

The company’s premium positioning and pricing have been cited as barriers to scaling up in India, especially when compared to rivals like Disney+ Hotstar, which boasts over 40 million subscribers, and Amazon Prime Video, with an estimated 20 million subscribers in the South Asian market.

However, Netflix appears to be making efforts to appeal to a wider audience in India. Sarandos emphasized the importance of variety in programming and positioning Netflix as a mass market offering. The recent acquisition of popular theatrical movies and the addition of mainstream content reflect Netflix’s commitment to meeting the demands of its Indian audience.

Sarandos also acknowledged the price sensitivity of the Indian market, stating that Netflix must provide better value than traditional TV subscriptions and piracy. By focusing on increasing the value of their service rather than further price cuts, Netflix aims to establish itself as the go-to platform for movie and TV series viewing.

In terms of content investments, Sarandos mentioned that Netflix’s investments in India have accelerated. While specific figures were not disclosed, the company’s growing revenue and user base have allowed for increased content investment. Netflix had previously planned to invest Rs 3,000 crore on original Indian content over two years.

With a larger global annual content budget of $17 billion in 2024, Netflix is in a strong position to continue expanding its content library and attracting more subscribers in India. Despite the challenges posed a price-sensitive market and competition from free content platforms like YouTube, Netflix remains optimistic about India’s potential as one of its fastest growing markets.