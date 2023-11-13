Common Issues with WhatsApp and How to Resolve Them

WhatsApp, the widely used communication app, is a favorite among many for sharing photos, videos, and files. However, encountering an error message such as “This account is not permitted to use WhatsApp” can be disappointing. Fortunately, there are various solutions to resolve this problem.

But before we delve into the tricks to restore your WhatsApp account, let’s first understand the possible reasons that lead to such a situation.

Why did WhatsApp restrict my account?

Like any other social media platform, WhatsApp has strict rules to follow. When these rules are violated or guidelines are not adhered to, WhatsApp may temporarily ban an account. The following are some scenarios that can result in temporary restrictions:

– Sending spam messages to individuals or groups can lead to your account being reported on WhatsApp.

– Sharing questionable content on WhatsApp can also result in restrictions if you receive and forward such material.

– Using unofficial apps to manage your WhatsApp account is not recommended, as they are not authorized WhatsApp.

– If multiple people block or report you on WhatsApp, the company may prevent you from using the service.

– Engaging in scams or fraudulent activities with your WhatsApp account can also lead to restrictions.

Now that you know the possible reasons for facing a restriction on WhatsApp, follow the steps below to lift the ban.

1. Change your IP address

At times, WhatsApp may block your IP address from using the service. Temporarily changing your IP address might help. Subscribe to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and open the respective app on your mobile phone. Connect to a server in a different region to change your IP address. Restart WhatsApp and try again.

2. Ensure your primary SIM card is inserted

Keep your primary SIM card in your mobile phone and try logging into your WhatsApp account. Privacy concerns may lead WhatsApp to prevent you from using the account if your primary SIM card is in another phone.

3. Change your mobile phone number

Changing your mobile phone number will transfer your existing chats, account information, group chats, and other settings from your old number to a new one.

– Open WhatsApp, tap the three vertical dots menu at the top, and select Settings.

– Go to Account and tap Change number.

– Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

4. Reinstall WhatsApp

If you are still experiencing issues with WhatsApp on your mobile phone, it may be time to reinstall the application.

On Android, press and hold the WhatsApp icon, open the App info menu, and select Uninstall.

On iPhone, press and hold WhatsApp, select Delete App, and tap Delete App.

Then, install WhatsApp from the App Store or Google Play Store and log in with your mobile phone number.

5. Wait for a week or two

It could be a temporary ban on your WhatsApp account. Wait for a week or two and try again.

6. Update WhatsApp

An outdated WhatsApp application could be the culprit. The company regularly releases updates to fix bugs. Make sure to install the latest update from the Google Play Store or App Store.

7. Clear WhatsApp cache

A corrupt cache can also cause the “this account is not permitted to use WhatsApp” error. Clear your WhatsApp cache following these steps:

– Press and hold the WhatsApp application icon and open the information menu.

– Tap Storage and cache and select Clear cache.

8. Check WhatsApp server status

If WhatsApp servers are experiencing issues, you might encounter service irregularities. You can visit sites like Downdetector and search for WhatsApp to confirm if there is a server problem.

9. Contact WhatsApp

If you are still unable to recover your WhatsApp account, and believe it was mistakenly suspended the company, follow these steps to contact them:

– Use this link to open WhatsApp’s contact page.

– Enter your mobile phone number, email address, preferred WhatsApp platform, and write your message.

– Click Next and follow the on-screen instructions to send your message.

By following these steps, you can resolve common issues with WhatsApp and regain access to your account.

