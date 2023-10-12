Social Media Platform X Takes Swift Action to Remove Hamas-Affiliated Accounts

In response to a 24-hour ultimatum from the European Union (EU) to combat the spread of disinformation, social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has swiftly removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts. The EU had urged Elon Musk, the CEO of X, to ensure compliance with new EU online content regulations and take proactive measures to address the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation.

CEO Linda Yaccarino stated that X is committed to serving the public conversation, particularly in critical moments, and understands the importance of removing terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups from the platform. The platform has established a leadership group to promptly evaluate the situation and has responded to over 80 takedown requests from the EU within the required time frame. X has not received any notices from Europol regarding illegal content on its platform.

Under the newly implemented EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), large online platforms like X and Meta’s Facebook are obligated to take proactive measures to remove illegal content and address threats to public security and civic discourse. X expressed willingness to engage further with the EU and its team, including holding a meeting to address specific concerns.

The swift response from X comes after recent Hamas attacks on Israel, which have resulted in a significant death toll and injuries. The situation is ongoing, with some individuals still missing after being abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack.

