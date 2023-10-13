RCMP Aware of Social Media Threats Against Jewish Community in Canada

The RCMP has stated that it is aware of social media posts that threaten the Jewish community in Canada and is calling for increased vigilance. This comes as public safety and justice ministers from across the country emphasize that violence and support for terrorism have no place in Canada.

In response to global protest and unrest calls Hamas, which Canada designates as a terrorist organization, the ministers issued a joint statement affirming the right of Canadians to practice their faith and express their beliefs in a safe environment. The recent attack launched Hamas militants in Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people, including at an outdoor music festival, has further heightened tensions.

Israel has responded with airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Hamas control since 2007, and has limited access to water and power in the area. The United Nations has been warned Israel to evacuate over one million residents in northern Gaza within 24 hours. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 2,800 individuals on both sides, according to reports.

The ministers uniformly condemn the actions of Hamas, asserting that Canadian democracy is built on respect and tolerance. They urge all Canadians to remain united during this challenging time. Law enforcement and security agencies are closely monitoring any potential disruptions and are committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens.

While Canadian police forces, including those in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, have increased patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war, no specific local threats have been identified. The RCMP declined to provide additional details regarding the social media threats, including whether an investigation is underway. However, the statement emphasizes that all threats are treated seriously and investigated as warranted.

The Ontario Provincial Police also acknowledged the existence of global online threats of violence related to the Middle East situation.

