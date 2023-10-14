RCMP Aware of Threats to Jewish Community in Canada, Calls for Increased Vigilance

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has acknowledged the existence of social media posts that threaten the Jewish community in Canada, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance. Public safety and justice ministers from across the country joined forces in condemning acts of violence and terrorism, affirming that Canadians have the right to practice their faith and express their beliefs in a safe environment.

The ministers’ joint statement, issued during their meeting in Bromont, Quebec, served as a response to Hamas’ call for global protest and unrest. As Canada designates Hamas as a terrorist organization, they urged for unequivocal opposition to terrorism and violence within the country.

Tensions between Israel and Hamas recently escalated following a deadly attack Hamas militants in Israel. Israel retaliated with airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, controlled Hamas, resulting in a significant loss of life. The ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of over 3,200 individuals from both sides.

Although Canadian police forces, including those in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, have increased patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, there have been no specific local threats confirmed. Despite this, the RCMP takes any potential threats seriously and investigates them accordingly.

The Ontario Provincial Police released a statement acknowledging the global online threats of violence associated with the situation in the Middle East. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc assured that law enforcement officials are working together to ensure the safety of Jewish communities and all others facing such threats.

While the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms protects the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, Justice Minister Arif Virani emphasized that promoting or inciting hatred crosses a legal boundary. It is crucial that law enforcement officials have the necessary tools and resources to make arrests when required in such cases.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre acknowledged the freedom of speech and assembly, asserting that people are entitled to their own opinions. However, he made it clear that his party opposes Hamas, describing it as a sadistic, terrorist death cult that should be defeated.

In Montreal, activists organizing a pro-Palestinian rally maintained that associating protests with hatred is groundless. Quebec’s public security minister and higher education minister affirmed the right to protest for the Palestinian cause but warned against promoting hatred. The activists argued that the campaign to suppress Palestinian support is fear-based, aimed at silencing voices calling for an end to the suffering of innocent Palestinians.

The article concludes reporting on a peaceful evening protest in Montreal, where demonstrators marched towards the Israeli Consulate. Chanting slogans calling for the liberation of Palestine and boycotts of Israel, the protesters carried Palestinian flags and signs condemning the deaths of Palestinian children.

