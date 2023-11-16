Dublin GAA Players Expected to Stay Together for the New Season and Maintain Their Dominance

Dublin’s senior men’s Gaelic football team is set to remain united and continue their dominance in the upcoming season, according to midfielder Brian Fenton. Speculation had arisen that some of the key players, such as James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton, or Mick Fitzsimons, may retire after winning their ninth All-Ireland medal. However, Fenton believes that the team will stay intact.

While Fenton admits that it can be nerve-wracking to approach players like Cluxton to inquire about their future plans, he remains hopeful that the group will return for another successful year. “As of now, genuinely, I haven’t heard of anyone that’s stepping away, thankfully,” Fenton stated. He added that several players are currently traveling, taking time off to explore other interests before the new season. However, there have been no indications of players leaving the team permanently.

Although Dublin’s success has created immense pressure and expectation, Fenton believes it is essential to find new motivations to stay ahead of their competitors. He spoke about the shift in dynamics, from being the hunter to being the hunted, and how it has affected the team’s mentality. Nonetheless, Fenton is confident that the returning players, including James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton, who have expressed their willingness to continue, will help maintain the team’s drive and motivation.

Fenton emphasizes that their success relies not only on individual performances but also on the collective behavior and unity within the team. He mentions the influence of senior players like McCarthy and Cluxton, who set high standards and push their teammates to excel. Fenton believes that their relentless pursuit of excellence will guide the team towards reclaiming the Sam Maguire Cup and further success.

As Dublin prepares for the new season, their fans eagerly anticipate another year of thrilling matches and the team’s continued dominance in Gaelic football.

