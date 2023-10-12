Facebook’s Relationship with News Takes a Turn

Facebook’s relationship with news organizations has been tumultuous over the years. The social media giant initially tried to court high-quality news content, encouraging journalists to post directly to the platform. However, this approach did not gain traction as news organizations were hesitant to rely solely on Facebook for engagement.

To address this, Facebook later began paying news organizations to create bespoke video content for the platform. However, this endeavor also failed to generate compelling content. Facebook’s attempt to facilitate faster loading news articles on its platform was also abandoned.

As a result, Facebook has distanced itself from the news business. It has discontinued the special news tab on its platform in several countries and made it clear that news content will not be prioritized on its competitor, Threads. In Canada, Facebook has even blocked links to news content in protest against a law requiring the company to pay for sending traffic to news websites.

Facebook’s relationship with news began to unravel after facing challenges associated with promoting news during the Trump years. The company faced accusations of bias, censorship, and pandering to the right. This ultimately led to a cycle of dealing with legitimate and fake news, moderating content, and accusations of bias.

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, realized that users wanted less news in their feeds. In the company’s “year of efficiency,” supporting news organizations financially was no longer a priority. Consequently, traffic from Facebook to news sites has dropped significantly, causing a major decline in audience reach for news outlets.

This shift in Facebook’s stance has raised concerns about the collapse of reliable news sources and the transfer of advertising revenue from media companies to tech giants. While there is an urgent need to address this problem, lawmakers and tech companies should explore more nuanced approaches instead of implementing blunt and ill-considered laws that disincentivize platforms from promoting trustworthy news.

Despite the challenges, Facebook and Instagram remain vital platforms for average people to discover important news. They play a crucial role in keeping the public informed, and efforts should be made to ensure trustworthy news reaches as many people as possible.

Sources: Bloomberg Opinion, Axios, Digiday