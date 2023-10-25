Netflix’s Hit Series “The Crown” Maintains Wall of Silence with Prince Harry

Netflix’s popular series “The Crown” has always blurred the boundaries between fiction and reality in its depiction of the British royal family. As the show’s timeline catches up with the present day, it now features characters who are living human beings with real-life connections to the show. One such example is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who, along with his wife Meghan Markle, has had a development deal with Netflix since 2020. However, despite the show’s portrayal of his family and their history, neither Netflix nor the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, have ever discussed the series with him.

In a recent Variety profile of Morgan, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that they maintain a wall of silence around the topic of the show when talking to Prince Harry. Sarandos cited “obvious reasons” for this approach, likely referring to the fact that the show has received critical acclaim and garnered a reputation for being a prestigious portrayal of royal life. Morgan himself has also made it clear that he avoids discussing the show with Prince Harry and has never had a conversation with him about it.

Furthermore, Morgan has not read Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” released in 2023. While expressing sympathy for Prince Harry, Morgan wanted to maintain his own creative vision without being influenced too much the prince’s perspective.

In the same profile, Morgan reflects on the future of the series, suggesting that the market forces that allowed such an expensive production like “The Crown” may no longer exist. Nonetheless, he mentions having ideas for a prequel series, indicating his continued interest in exploring the royal family’s history.

