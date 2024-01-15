WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Update Management

WhatsApp, a popular mobile messaging application, is addressing user concerns about non-stop updates with a new feature. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.2.13 update on the Google Play Store includes the option for users to manage updates directly within the app settings.

With this new feature, users can choose how they want to handle WhatsApp updates. They have the option to enable automatic updates over WiFi when a new version becomes available, or they can opt to receive alerts when a new version is ready for download. This gives users more control over when and how they update the app.

The new update management option is currently only available to beta testers and users with Meta App Manager preinstalled on their devices. This means that users of other operating systems or devices without Meta App Manager may not have access to this feature. Manually installing the Meta App Manager will not grant access to the update management feature.

It’s worth noting that users already have the ability to select automatic updates for apps through the Google Play Store. However, certain beta testers and users of specific device models, such as OxygenOS, still have the option to control update notifications.

WhatsApp is continuously working on improving user experience and this new update management feature is just one example of their efforts. By providing users with more options and control, WhatsApp aims to ensure a smoother and more convenient updating process.

In a world where mobile app updates can be overwhelming, WhatsApp’s latest feature offers a solution tailored to the preferences of its users. Whether they choose automatic updates or prefer to be alerted, users can now manage their WhatsApp updates more effectively.