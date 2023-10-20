Elon Musk Announces New X Premium Subscription Plans

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has recently confirmed the introduction of two new premium subscription plans for X (formerly Twitter). While the prices for these plans have not been disclosed yet, Musk provided some details about their features. One plan will have a lower cost but will not reduce the number of ads shown on the platform. The other plan will be more expensive but will offer an ad-free experience for users.

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription plan for X in India, provides some insight into the potential pricing structure. In India, Twitter Blue costs ₹900 per month for both Android and iOS devices. For web users, the subscription is priced at ₹650 per month. Users can also opt for an annual subscription, priced at ₹6,800 for web users. On iOS and Android, the annual subscription for X is priced at ₹9,400.

These new subscription plans aim to offer users additional benefits and options on the social media platform. By providing both a lower-cost option and an ad-free experience, X Premium aims to cater to a wider range of users with different preferences and needs.

The introduction of these premium subscription plans aligns with a growing trend among social media platforms to diversify their revenue streams. By offering enhanced features and customization options through subscription plans, platforms like X can generate alternative sources of income beyond traditional advertising models.

Overall, the introduction of these new X Premium subscription plans is expected to provide users with greater flexibility and control over their experience on the platform. It remains to be seen how the pricing structure for these plans will be set, but users can anticipate additional features and benefits as part of the premium subscription packages.

