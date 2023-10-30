Facebook and Instagram to Introduce Subscription Plans in Europe

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe are in for a new experience as the social media platforms prepare to roll out subscription plans. In a recent announcement, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, revealed that users will soon have the option to subscribe and skip seeing advertisements.

The subscription plans will come with two pricing options based on the platform users access. Users utilizing the web version will have the choice to pay €9.99 per month, while iOS or Android users will be charged €12.99 monthly.

This subscription feature will be applicable to all user accounts listed in a user’s Accounts Center from the present until March 1st. After that, an additional fee of €6 per month for web access and €8 per month for iOS/Android access will be introduced for each account.

Meta emphasized that it still believes in the ad-supported internet and will continue to provide free access to its platforms. However, the subscription plans are being introduced to comply with European regulations. These regulations mandate that users must explicitly give consent for data collection and processing. By offering a subscription model, Meta argues that users who do not pay for an ad-free experience are implying consent for data collection purposes.

Starting next month, the subscription option will be available in European Union countries, the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland, providing users with a choice between the traditional ad-supported experience and an ad-free subscription experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the subscription plans on Facebook and Instagram in Europe?

Meta is introducing subscription plans to comply with European regulations that require explicit user consent for data collection and processing purposes.

2. How much will the subscriptions cost?

The pricing options for the subscription plans are €9.99 per month for web access and €12.99 per month for iOS or Android access. From March 1st, an additional fee of €6 per month for web access and €8 per month for iOS/Android access will be introduced.

3. Will free access to Facebook and Instagram still be available?

Yes, Meta will continue to provide free access to its platforms, as it believes in the ad-supported internet. The subscription plans are being offered as an alternative for users who want an ad-free experience.

4. Which regions will have access to the subscription option?

The subscription option will be available in European Union countries, the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

5. When will the subscription plans be implemented?

The subscription plans will be launched next month and will be available to users starting from that time.