Twitter and TikTok Infested with Misinformation on Israel-Palestine Conflict

A recent article sheds light on the rampant spread of misinformation on social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok during the Israel-Palestine conflict. Nivedita Niranjankumar, a news editor at fact-checking website Boom, suspects that algorithmic changes and paid verification of accounts on Twitter have compromised the platform. She claims that several verified Indian accounts have been spreading misinformation, particularly targeting Palestinians. The pay-for-verification feature has been exploited individuals to spread fake news.

One example cited in the article is a verified right-wing account on Twitter that shared an old photo of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his son, claiming it was a recent picture of Netanyahu sending off his son to fight against Hamas. However, the picture was found to be taken nine years ago, before his son joined the military. Another Twitter user shared a video claiming it was Israel’s counterattack against Hamas, but it was fact-checked as a clip from a video game.

While Twitter seems to be the worst offender, the European Union has also written to TikTok, Meta (Facebook and Instagram’s parent company), and Google warning them to remove disinformation from their platforms. TikTok has been described as a breeding ground for misinformation with virtually no content moderation.

The article also highlights that misinformation during the Israel-Palestine conflict has been more than double compared to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Visuals from other countries have been falsely passed off as depicting the Israel-Palestine conflict, making it difficult to obtain verified information. Fact-checkers and journalists from those countries have been assisting in understanding the context behind viral claims.

The spread of misinformation is not limited to individuals but also involves organized networks. A propaganda network of 67 accounts on Twitter has been coordinating a campaign of posting false and inflammatory content related to the conflict. Similarly, in India, several verified accounts have been involved in an alleged disinformation campaign, particularly against Palestinians.

Fact-checking organizations like Boom are using digital investigation tools and collaborating with a network of fact-checkers to identify and debunk false claims. However, measuring the quantity of misinformation remains challenging, and it is still difficult to assess the sources of misinformation accurately.

Sources:

– Nivedita Niranjankumar, news editor at Boom

– Angie Holan, director of International Fact Checking Network

– Investigative report on NBC News