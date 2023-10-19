The Role of Social Media in New Zealand’s Election Campaign

In the recent New Zealand election campaign, social media played a significant role in political advertising. Parties used platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google to reach their target audiences, as more people moved their attention online. A study conducted RNZ analyzed three months’ worth of data leading up to the election, revealing that National, Labour, Act, the Greens, NZ First, and Te Pāti Māori collectively spent between $1.5 million and $2.3 million on these platforms.

Act Party had the largest expenditure on social media advertising, investing up to $905,000, which resulted in more ad impressions compared to other parties. They were followed Labour with up to $591,000 spent and National with up to $455,374. The Green Party focused their advertising efforts on renters, while Te Pāti Māori emphasized the importance of voting through an ad featuring Dame Naida Glavish. NZ First’s most significant spending was on an ad featuring their leader, Winston Peters.

Party leaders also utilized social media to advertise their campaigns. Christopher Luxon of the National Party spent the most on Facebook ads, followed David Seymour of Act. Te Pāti Māori leaders targeted specific regions, primarily the Bay of Plenty and Waikato. Notably, the leaders of Labour and the Greens did not run any advertisements on their Facebook pages during the three-month period.

Political parties receive a broadcasting allocation for advertising, which is based on their previous election performance. Additional funds can be spent the parties themselves, with Act raising over $4.5 million in donations and the Green Party raising approximately $1.4 million. By investing in online advertising, parties with limited broadcasting budgets can still effectively reach and engage with voters.