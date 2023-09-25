Katrina Bowden and Adam Taylor Celebrate Engagement on Romantic Italian Vacation

Katrina Bowden, best known for her roles in “30 Rock” and “Bold and the Beautiful,” recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Adam Taylor, during their vacation in Italy. The couple shared the news on Instagram, jokingly announcing that they are “no longer dating.” The proposal took place on a beautiful beach in Positano, with Katrina’s emotional reaction captured in a heartwarming photo.

Adam presented Katrina with a stunning engagement ring featuring a circular-cut diamond set on a simple gold band. The couple shared more photos from their vacation, highlighting their love and joy. They were dressed in swimsuits for the special moment, with Katrina wearing a white two-piece swimsuit and a sheer cover-up, while Adam opted for a black shirt and shorts.

This is Katrina’s second marriage, as she was previously married to singer Ben Jorgensen. The couple divorced in December 2020. Katrina and Adam first met while vacationing in Hawaii, where Adam was a bassist for the reggae-rock band Iration.

Their Italian vacation was also in celebration of Katrina’s birthday. In addition to visiting Positano, the couple explored Rome and took photos in front of famous landmarks such as the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Spanish Steps. They documented their trip on social media, sharing sweet messages and expressing their love and gratitude for each other.

Overall, Katrina and Adam’s engagement on their romantic Italian vacation marks a significant milestone in their love story. The couple is clearly excited about their future together and is looking forward to embarking on new adventures as husband and wife.