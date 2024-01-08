State Law Seeks to Curb Vaping Among Students

A new state law in Texas is taking aim at the marketing and sale of e-cigarette products that are designed to appeal to minors. House Bill 4758, which went into effect on January 1, prohibits the sale or marketing of vaping devices that feature certain characteristics that are commonly associated with products aimed at children. Violations of this law can result in fines and even jail time.

“The fact that Texas took action to restrict the marketing and sales of these products is a positive step,” said Wendy Boaglio Gratereaux, a marketing professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “When companies are so overt in targeting minors, it is important for the state to intervene.”

In addition to this law, Texas also implemented another measure at the start of the school year, mandating that students caught with vape pens be placed in an alternative education program. However, two of San Antonio’s largest school districts have reported hundreds of vaping violations so far this school year, suggesting that more needs to be done.

Both the Northside Independent School District (NISD) and the Northeast Independent School District (NEISD) are hopeful that the new law will help decrease vaping among students. However, they recognize that it is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

“We need to implement a combination of different strategies to lower the number of vaping incidents,” said Tyler Shoesmith, NEISD Executive Director of Pupil Personnel Services. “It’s important to have a holistic approach.”

Kimberly Ridgley, NISD’s assistant superintendent for Whole Child Development, mentioned that the district is focused on educating students about the long-term health consequences of vaping. While it may take time to see the full impact of these efforts, Gratereaux believes that the dividends will be worth it in the long run.

“It’s similar to what happened with legislation on cigarettes and smoking. It took decades for the effects to be seen,” she explained.

Furthermore, the law primarily applies to nicotine products, but the majority of vaping infractions dealt with THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Shoesmith believes that if the same level of marijuana use was happening in schools, there would be a significant community outcry, but because vaping is more covert, the issue is not receiving the same attention.

By implementing stricter laws and educational initiatives, Texas hopes to curb the rising trend of vaping among students and protect their long-term health and well-being.