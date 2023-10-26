Is No Hard Feelings Worth Streaming on Netflix?

Are raunchy comedies making a comeback in Hollywood? The recent success of No Hard Feelings on Netflix seems to suggest so. The Jennifer Lawrence starrer, despite being a box office disappointment, has skyrocketed to the top of the most-watched list on the streaming platform. This proves that there is still an appetite for funny movies that aren’t afraid of stooping to a little potty humor.

No Hard Feelings follows the story of Maddie Barker (Jennifer Lawrence), a struggling bartender and Uber driver in Montauk, New York. Maddie’s hometown is facing gentrification, and she’s determined to fight against it. With mounting bills and the threat of losing her childhood home, Maddie needs to make money quickly. That’s when she spots an unusual ad on Craigslist offering a deal – date the socially awkward son of a wealthy couple, Percy (Andrew Bath Feldman), in exchange for a Buick Regal. Maddie’s task is to bring Percy out of his shell, but things get complicated when genuine feelings start to develop.

While No Hard Feelings received mixed reviews from critics, its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is a strong 87%. Tomris Laffly of The Wrap praised Lawrence’s performance and comedic timing, highlighting her fiery presence in the movie. Devan Coggan of Entertainment Weekly also praised Lawrence and described the movie as a welcome addition to the comedy genre.

Critics who didn’t enjoy the film were more critical, calling it lazy and desperate to offend. Despite the polarizing opinions, if you’re a fan of high-concept comedies from the early 2000s, No Hard Feelings might offer a nostalgic experience. It’s a lighthearted pick for those who want a break from serious dramas or true crime documentaries.

While the movie’s premise may seem ridiculous and lacks a commentary on its strangeness, if you can suspend disbelief, No Hard Feelings can provide a fun and entertaining 100-minute escape. However, if you’re in the mood for something thought-provoking or impactful, you may want to skip it.

In conclusion, No Hard Feelings may not be a critically acclaimed masterpiece, but if you’re looking for a breezy flick that will keep you entertained, it’s worth streaming on Netflix.

