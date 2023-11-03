Shifting Tides in Halloween Streaming: A Surprising Week for Audiences

As the Halloween weekend approached, viewers anticipated a surge in spine-chilling entertainment. However, the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of October 23rd to 29th revealed a surprising twist to audience preferences.

Contrary to expectations, only two programs in both the streaming and linear charts could be categorized as Halloween-adjacent. “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a spine-tingling horror drama on Netflix, ranked seventh on the streaming chart, maintaining its presence in the top 10 for several weeks. Meanwhile, “Goosebumps,” available on Hulu and Disney+, secured the ninth spot on the streaming chart. With Halloween-themed content limited to these two entries, the charts unveiled an unexpected departure from the usual seasonal atmosphere.

Instead of embracing the spooky spirit, viewers flocked towards a range of movies and prestigious TV shows dominating the streaming chart. Reality programs and competition series shone brightly on the linear top 10. This shift in audience interest suggests a growing fascination with diverse genres and narratives, even during a time traditionally associated with ghouls and ghosts.

