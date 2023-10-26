No Hard Feelings: A Hit on Netflix with a Controversial Premise

No Hard Feelings, the raunchy R-rated comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, has made a splash on Netflix since its streaming debut. Despite the controversial premise, the film has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the platform’s most-watched films.

The film revolves around Maddie, played Lawrence, a struggling 32-year-old Uber driver and bartender living in Montauk, N.Y. Maddie answers a Craigslist ad from a wealthy couple who want to hire a woman to give their 19-year-old son, Percy, more dating experience before he goes off to Princeton. Chaos ensues as Maddie takes on the role and tries to navigate the awkward situation.

The idea for the movie was inspired a real Craigslist ad, according to co-writer and director Gene Stupnitsky. He came across the ad and immediately thought it would be a great role for his friend Jennifer Lawrence. Lawrence, who was initially shown the ad over dinner, found it hilarious but never expected to be in a film based on it. However, after reading the script years later, she couldn’t resist the opportunity to be a part of the project.

One of the standout scenes in the film is a NSFW nude beach confrontation. Lawrence’s character, Maddie, confronts a group of beachgoers who try to steal their clothes, resulting in a wild and chaotic skirmish. Lawrence described filming the scene as the most exercise she had in a long time, highlighting the physicality and comedic nature of the film.

Despite the film’s success, it has faced criticism for its controversial premise. The age gap between the two lead characters and the theme of seduction has sparked debate over the glorification of grooming. However, Stupnitsky defended the film, stating that a humanist approach was taken to avoid any discomfort or ick factor.

In conclusion, No Hard Feelings has become a hit on Netflix, attracting a wide audience with its raunchy humor and controversial premise. While some may question the film’s appropriateness, it has undoubtedly entertained viewers and showcased Jennifer Lawrence’s comedic talents in her first lead role in a comedy.

