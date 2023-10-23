Watch “No Hard Feelings” on Netflix: A Guide to Streaming

If you’re looking to watch the American sex comedy film “No Hard Feelings,” you’re in luck. The movie, directed Gene Stupnitsky, follows the story of Maddie Barker, a 32-year-old Uber driver who agrees to date a shy 19-year-old named Percy in order to boost his confidence before college.

The main cast of “No Hard Feelings” includes Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker, Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy Becker, Laura Benanti as Allison Becker, Matthew Broderick as Laird Becker, Natalie Morales as Sara, Scott MacArthur as Jim, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Gary, Kyle Mooney as Jody, and Hasan Minhaj as Doug Khan.

To watch “No Hard Feelings” via streaming, you can use Netflix. Netflix offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original programming. To get started, sign up for a Netflix subscription through the app or the website.

Netflix offers different payment plans to choose from, including a Standard Plan with Ads for $6.99 per month, a Standard Plan for $15.49 per month, and a Premium Plan for $19.99 per month. The cheapest Standard Plan with Ads still provides access to most movies and TV shows, but it includes ads before or during the content. The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices, with the option to add one extra member. The Premium Plan offers support for four devices at a time, Ultra HD content, downloading on up to six devices, and the option to add up to two extra members.

Once you have your Netflix subscription set up, you can search for “No Hard Feelings” and start streaming the movie. The film is subject to availability on Netflix, so make sure to check the streaming service for any updates or changes.

In summary, “No Hard Feelings” is a sex comedy film available for streaming on Netflix. To watch the movie, sign up for a Netflix subscription and choose a suitable plan. Enjoy the comedy and follow the misadventures of Maddie and Percy as they navigate their unique relationship.

Sources:

– [No Hard Feelings IMDb](https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11649874/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0)