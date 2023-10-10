No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence’s New Comedy Coming to Netflix

The highly anticipated comedy film, No Hard Feelings, has started streaming on Netflix in select regions, with its release in the United States scheduled for October 22nd, 2023. Directed and written comedy veteran Gene Stupnitsky, the movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, known for her role in The Hunger Games, as Maddie, a woman facing numerous challenges in life, who is hired to date an introverted 19-year-old son a pair of overprotective parents.

Having enjoyed a successful theatrical run, grossing over $87 million on a $45 million budget, the arrival of No Hard Feelings on Netflix US is part of the output deal between Sony Pictures and the streaming giant. According to this deal, all Sony movies released after 2022 become available on Netflix US within the first 18 months of their release. Typically, the majority of these movies have premiered on Netflix exactly 120 days after their theatrical release.

As for international release dates, Netflix India received No Hard Feelings on September 23rd, 2023, preceding its US launch. Other Asian countries, such as the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea, can expect the film to be available for streaming in early-to-mid 2024. Belgium, The Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy are also set to receive the movie in 2024, likely in the latter half of the year. As for the United Kingdom, No Hard Feelings is slated to be available on Netflix in 2025 or 2026.

No Hard Feelings is part of Sony’s exciting lineup of movies set to arrive on Netflix, including Gran Turismo, Kraven the Hunter, 65, and The Pope’s Exorcist.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release of Jennifer Lawrence’s latest comedy, and mark your calendars for October 22nd, 2023, when No Hard Feelings hits Netflix US.

